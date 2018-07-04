Sign up for camps

YOUNGSTOWN

Registration is still available for two weeks of a Summer Manufacturing Institute at OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

Each camp is designed to introduce students entering fourth- through sixth-grade to new manufacturing possibilities in the Mahoning Valley.

The camps include visits to local manufacturers and a weekly build project.

An Alternative Energy camp runs the week of July 9-13 and a Future of Transportation camp is scheduled for July 23-27. Register by calling the YWCA at 330-746-6361.

Unchanged gas prices

BOSTON

GasBuddy reported this week that gas price declines began to slow down, with the national average unchanged at $2.85 per gallon Monday. That report is based on data compiled from more than 10 million price reports from more than 135,000 stations over a week.

GasBuddy said that while gas prices remain lower than a month ago, prices are set to begin to rise after a recent surge in oil prices.

“Going into the July 4 holiday, I can’t remember the last time oil markets were so active. Oil has surged over 10 percent just in time for summer’s busiest travel holiday, costing motorists over $1 billion more than last year,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “All the ingredients exist for the national average to inch closer to $3 per gallon, just in time for the second half of the summer. Undoubtedly, the second half of the summer will be pricier than the first, thanks to OPEC’s production increase falling short of expectations, sanctions to be placed back on Iran by November and falling U.S. oil inventories.”

Group seeks Ford Explorer recall

detroit

A nonprofit auto safety advocacy group is asking Ford to recall 1.35 million Explorer SUVs due to continued complaints of exhaust fumes in the passenger compartments.

The Center for Auto Safety says it found 44 complaints in a government database about fumes and potential carbon monoxide after owners had taken Explorers in for free repairs in a Ford customer service campaign that started last October.

The center made its request in a letter to Ford CEO Jim Hackett this week.

Wildfire destroys more than 100 homes

denver

A growing wildfire destroyed more than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains, while other blazes across the parched U.S. West kept hundreds of other homes under evacuation orders Tuesday and derailed holiday plans.

Authorities announced late Monday that a fire near Fort Garland, about 205 miles southwest of Denver, had destroyed 104 homes in a mountain housing development started by multimillionaire publisher Malcolm Forbes in the 1970s. The damage toll could rise because the burn area is still being surveyed.

The blaze, labeled the Spring Fire, is one of six large wildfires burning in Colorado and is the largest at 123 square miles – about five times the size of New York’s Manhattan.

Staff/wire reports