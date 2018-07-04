Ohio woman gets 4 years for drunkenly running over boyfriend
AKRON
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to prison for drunkenly running down her boyfriend with her vehicle and killing him.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports 49-year-old Gloria Lee was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI charges in connection to the death of Darrone Jones.
Police say Jones was walking toward Lee’s vehicle in May 2017 in Akron when Lee sped up and hit him. The 57-year-old died at a hospital from his injuries about a month later.
Lee’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was measured to be 0.198, more than twice the legal limit.
