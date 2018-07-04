Man crashes car into Ipe fence after police chase

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police officers arrested a Youngstown man on the Fourth of July after a chase starting on Interstate 680.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman said a trooper spotted a pickup truck speeding on the interstate this morning and tried to pull the driver over.

Instead, the truck drove away, exiting onto Midlothian Boulevard with the trooper in pursuit.

More troopers had joined the chase which ended after the truck crashed through a fence, drove onto Ipe Field at Midlothian Boulevard and 680, stopped near the fire station when the driver jumped out and ran.

Troopers caught up with the suspect, Andrew McCourt, 31, of Berlin Center.

Troopers said McCourt is facing charges of speeding, fleeing and eluding police, and receiving stolen property due to the truck being stolen.