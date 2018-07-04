fOURTH of july


July 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today for the Fourth of July holiday.

City, county, state and federal offices: Closed.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed.

Public libraries: Closed.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: Closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, closed, pick up schedule is one day behind; City of Youngstown, Waste Management, Mon.-Tue. regular schedule, Wed.-Fri., one day behind.

