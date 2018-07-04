FOURTH OF JULY | Events

MAHONING county

Canfield: Independence Day celebration begins with the Firecracker 4 Mile Run. Register ahead of time by visiting www.canfield4thofjuly.com. There is a link to the online race form on the home page. Registration also will be taken at the Township Hall on the Green beginning at 7:30 a.m. The kids’ race around the Green will begin at 8:15 a.m. in front of Farmers National Bank. The Firecracker 4 Mile takes off at 8:30 a.m., the starting line is in front of the Canfield United Methodist Church. Parade begins at 10:10 a.m. and begins at the fairgrounds, heads north on Broad Street and winds around the green. Grand marshal is Dolores Hall-Edwards. After the parade, there are kids’ games and bounce-arounds on the North Green, including a petting zoo. There is also a climbing wall and a dunk tank where you can dunk your favorite Canfield police officer. Music on the Gazebo after the parade is presented by former Canfield resident Mike Cruz and Friends. The event also includes a variety of sandwiches, fries and cold drinks with all proceeds benefitting local nonprofit organizations.

Struthers: Struthers School Foundation’s Fourth of July Parade 5K run/walk at 11:20 a.m. beginning at Pizza Joe’s, 960 5th St. The parade begins at noon at 5th Street Plaza.

Youngstown: Fireworks display at 10 p.m. downtown near the Covelli Centre.

TRUMBULL county

Howland: Stars and Stripes 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Howland High School Football Stadium. The township parade is at 10 a.m. beginning at Hunter Woods Plaza and ending at the Howland High School. There will be a holiday pet show at 1:30 p.m. at the high school.

Newton Falls: Parade at 10 a.m. beginning at 426 W. Broad St.

Warren: Free concert and fireworks at 8 p.m. at W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue NW.

COLUMBIANA county

Columbiana: Daylong celebration beginning with a fishing contest at 8:30 a.m. in Firestone Park. Other events are 11 a.m. pet contest and parade; 1:30 p.m. ice cream eating contest; 3:30 p.m. watermelon eating contest; and a sidewalk chalk event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fireworks at night.

Lisbon: Guilford Lake annual Fourth of July boat parade at 2 p.m. at Guilford Lake State Park .

MERCER county

Grove City, Pa.: The Harrisville Community Band will perform followed by fireworks beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Both events at Grove City High School football field.