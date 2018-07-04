DRC OKs antennas

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee approved a proposal Tuesday by T-Mobile to install nine cellular antennas on the roof of the AT&T Stealth Tower, 106 W. Rayen Ave. The project will improve coverage and connection speeds for the company’s cellphone customers, a company official said. The antennas will be installed in a few months.

Not-guilty plea in crash

YOUNGSTOWN

A Warren woman charged with crashing into a semi in February while going the wrong way on state Route 711, killing three people in her van, pleaded not guilty Tuesday at her arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Ka’Nosha Bason, 25, is in the Mahoning County jail on $210,000 bond after her arraignment on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving without a license and OVI.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. Killed in the crash were her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother Cedrick Lyons in a crash Feb. 23.

Police said Bason had alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

No injuries in fire

YOUNGSTOWN

No one was injured after firefighters were called about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a mattress fire at East Dewey and Gibson avenues on the South Side. A damage estimate was not available. Officials also had not determined a cause as of press time Tuesday night.

Molotov cocktail fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a small fire was quickly put out about 2 a.m. Tuesday after someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 3416 Hudson Ave. home. A woman in the house told firefighters the bottle with gasoline and a wick inside was thrown through her bedroom window. Another bottle was found outside broken, reports said. There were no injuries.

Sobriety checkpoint

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. Details will be released Friday. There will be local saturation patrols checking for impaired drivers throughout Mahoning County during this time.

Rescue Mission grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation recently awarded Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley a $10,000 grant as part of its broader initiative to support Ohio’s long-term sustainability, by advancing economic mobility for individuals and families and putting them on a path toward success.

The mission will use the funding to continue offering free overnight stays to anyone in need of emergency shelter and provides three full meals daily to the public – a mission it has carried out for 125 years.

The grant is part of the first round of grants Bank of America will provide to local nonprofits this year. This round addressed economic mobility for individuals and families, which includes investing in workforce development, education and basic needs.