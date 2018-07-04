Births


July 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Karissa Henderson and Hunter Ledsome, Youngstown, boy, July 2.

Teresa Guerriero and Kevin Krieger, Youngstown, boy, July 2.

Jennifer Bradford and John Lochrane, Struthers, boy, July 2.

Albert and Trisha Miles, New Middletown, boy, July 2.

Jennifer Sayavich and Nazih Banna, Youngstown, boy, July 2.

Sabrina Nicely and Robert Jordan (Rodgie), Youngstown, girl, July 2.

More like this from vindy.com

  • July 30, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • May 26, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • July 6, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • January 22, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • August 4, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999