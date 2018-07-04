Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Karissa Henderson and Hunter Ledsome, Youngstown, boy, July 2.
Teresa Guerriero and Kevin Krieger, Youngstown, boy, July 2.
Jennifer Bradford and John Lochrane, Struthers, boy, July 2.
Albert and Trisha Miles, New Middletown, boy, July 2.
Jennifer Sayavich and Nazih Banna, Youngstown, boy, July 2.
Sabrina Nicely and Robert Jordan (Rodgie), Youngstown, girl, July 2.
