Patches of algae show up a little early in Lake Erie
Associated Press
TOLEDO
Algae blooms are back in western Lake Erie, this time a little earlier than normal.
Researchers say the higher temperatures this summer have brought out the sometimes-toxic algae about a week or two earlier.
The algae that turn the water a pea-soup green color have been spotted along the shore east of Toledo, around the Lake Erie islands and along some beaches in Cleveland.
Researchers tell The Blade in Toledo that it’s not clear yet whether these blooms are the beginning of the main summertime bloom or early-season surprises.
Algae blooms can foul drinking water, sicken swimmers and harm aquatic life. They’ve become an annual problem in the lake and are a growing concern nationwide.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 3, 2018 10:15 a.m.
Patches of algae showing up a little early in Lake Erie
- November 8, 2017 midnight
Lake Erie algae in 2017 matches third-most severe on record
- July 31, 2017 midnight
Researchers create warning system for toxic algae in lakes
- September 22, 2017 11:39 a.m.
Algae on river flowing into Lake Erie prompts warning
- November 27, 2017 midnight
Critics: Ohio’s plan to cut Lake Erie algae lacks direction
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.