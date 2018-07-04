Vaccine and microchip clinic for pets scheduled for Saturday

Staff report

CANFIELD

There will be a microchip and vaccine clinic for owners of dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Andrews Hall at Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road.

Microchip placements, which help owners locate lost pets, will be $25, while prices for vaccines will vary.

Vaccines available for dogs include distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus and parainfluenza, DHPP with leptospirosis, bordetella, rabies, and lepto. Dogs can also receive heartworm tests and 4 DX tests.

Cats can receive vaccines for feline viral rhinotracheitis, callcivirus and panleukopenia as well as feline leukemia virus, rabies and tests for FIV.

Owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage, or carried in a cloth pillowcase. The clinic does not include exams, and veterinary staff at the event may refuse to administer tests to animals found to be in poor health.

The clinic will accept cash and credit cards only. For information, call the clinic at 330-549-5634.