Agenda Thursday
City of Youngstown Board of Control, 9:30 a.m., council caucus, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., Youngstown.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., special meeting to review alternative tax budget, township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown. Residents can view the alternative tax budget before adopting.
Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, hearing room, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
