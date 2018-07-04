Agenda Thursday


July 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Thursday

City of Youngstown Board of Control, 9:30 a.m., council caucus, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., Youngstown.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., special meeting to review alternative tax budget, township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown. Residents can view the alternative tax budget before adopting.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, hearing room, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999