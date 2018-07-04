Mayor making push to brighten Y'town streets

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said he’s working with FirstEnergy to urge residents to report nonworking streetlights.

At a Tuesday news conference, Brown said working streetlights result in safer areas.

“It’s a crime-prevention tool,” he said. “If there’s an increase in lighting, criminals are less likely to go onto a street. We’re trying to put a coordinated effort together with FirstEnergy and make sure lights are turned on. If we work in an effort to get the lights on, it will improve the city.”

In the past two weeks, the city’s street department reported about 80 street lights not working downtown and about 20 to 30 out on Belmont Avenue from Rayen Avenue to Gypsy Lane, Brown said. The lights were replaced by FirstEnergy, he said.

“There are a lot of lights out in the city,” Brown said. “We are going to focus on finding where the lights are out.”

