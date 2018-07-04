Mayor making push to brighten Y'town streets
YOUNGSTOWN
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said he’s working with FirstEnergy to urge residents to report nonworking streetlights.
At a Tuesday news conference, Brown said working streetlights result in safer areas.
“It’s a crime-prevention tool,” he said. “If there’s an increase in lighting, criminals are less likely to go onto a street. We’re trying to put a coordinated effort together with FirstEnergy and make sure lights are turned on. If we work in an effort to get the lights on, it will improve the city.”
In the past two weeks, the city’s street department reported about 80 street lights not working downtown and about 20 to 30 out on Belmont Avenue from Rayen Avenue to Gypsy Lane, Brown said. The lights were replaced by FirstEnergy, he said.
“There are a lot of lights out in the city,” Brown said. “We are going to focus on finding where the lights are out.”
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 4, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Youngstown mayor working to urge residents to report broken streetlights
- July 3, 2018 1:03 p.m.
Mayor: Report a streetlight outage to FirstEnergy
- July 2, 2018 12:37 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- July 3, 2018 9:40 a.m.
Mayor Brown to have news conference today on streetlight initiative
- April 7, 2018 12:40 a.m.
Mayor offers solutions to improve quality of life
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.