YPD: Father, son OD in parking lot

Police said a father and son from Akron overdosed on heroin in a parking lot Sunday, and a woman was arrested in the stabbing of a man in the back at a party.

Also, bonds were set Monday in municipal court for three people arraigned on weapons charges.

Officers were called about 7:05 p.m. to a 2637 Glenwood Ave. gas station for a report of two men slumped over in a car.

When officer Joe Wess arrived, reports said the driver, Jeremiah Ziruolo, 29, tried to back out, then drive forward, then he swiped a building before coming to a stop.

Reports said Ziruolo could barely stand and was falling asleep repeatedly and his breathing was also very labored. In the passenger’s seat was his father, John, age and address not listed, who was unconscious.

Wess gave a dose of the opiate antidote naxolone to John Ziruolo and placed his son under arrest on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for further examination. Inside the car police found several pills so Jeremiah Ziruolo also was charged with possession of drugs.

Wess took Jeremiah Ziruolo to the Mahoning County jail after he was treated at the hospital. At the jail, he found Ziruolo’s wallet where he had been sitting and inside the wallet, Wess found a dose of heroin. So Jeremiah Ziruolo also was charged with possession of heroin.

As of Monday, no charges were filed against the father; the son has not yet been arraigned in municipal court.

A Weston Avenue woman was arrested Sunday on a charge of felonious assault after reports said she stabbed a man in the back twice during a large party on West LaClede Avenue.

Reports said a man told police he was arguing with Cheree Moore, 38, because he wanted her and a group of her friends to leave, when she stabbed him twice. She has yet to be arraigned.

City police arrested two men on gun charges.

Samson Snowden, 28, of Cleveland, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of obstructing official business, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana after he was pulled over about 6 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue for running a stop sign.

Reports said Snowden refused to give police his name. Inside the car, reports said officers found a loaded Glock 19 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a 15-round magazine and an additional 30-round extended magazine inside the car. Snowden had a bag of suspected marijuana in his pockets. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set his bond at $30,000.

Snowden was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the June 2010 wounding of a 7-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting as she sat in the back of a relative’s car at a store on Logan Avenue.

Christopher Anderson, 19, of Ravine Drive, is also in the jail on a weapons charge after he was pulled over about 2:30 p.m. Friday at Guadalupe and Francisca avenues for an improper turn. A records check showed Anderson has a warrant, and he was taken into custody.

Reports said inside the car police found a .12-gauge shotgun and six live shotgun shells. His bond was set at $7,500. Mill Creek MetroParks Police early Sunday arrested Nathaniel Isenberg, 21, of Austintown, on a charge of carrying concealed weapons after he was found in a car in the park after hours, and a records check revealed he has a suspended license.

Officers searched his car before it was towed and they found a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment. Reports said Isenberg told police he forgot the gun was there.

His bond was set at $7,500.