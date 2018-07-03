Traffic accident injures Youngstown policeman

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited a Springfield Township trustee on Monday after an accident with his vehicle and a Youngstown police officer’s patrol car.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that Robert Orr, 62, backed his SUV onto East Middletown Road, which blocked the way of a passing patrol car driven by police officer Brian Booksing, forcing the officer off the road and into a utility pole.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Booksing was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Orr was uninjured, but was cited for failure to yield. Booksing was in Springfield Township because he lives in the area.

YSU joins consortium

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University is among nine public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio that have teamed up to create a consortium agreement to improve efficiency and effectiveness, strengthen educational offerings, provide collaborative pathways to degrees and support the region’s workforce.

The agreement – known as the Northeast Ohio Regional Higher Education Compact – brings together YSU, Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College, Kent State University, Lakeland Community College, Lorain County Community College, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Stark State College and the University of Akron.

Presidents from the institutions gathered last week at Cuyahoga Community College for the official signing of the agreement.

Girl hospitalized after bike-riding accident

AUSTINTOWN

Police are investigating a bike-riding accident that sent a 9-year-old girl to the hospital. The girl was struck by a car while riding her bicycle on Winslow Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday, police said. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment. Jones Hall recognized

YOUNGSTOWN

Recent improvements to the exterior of Jones Hall at the corner of Wick and Lincoln avenues, the signature building on the campus of Youngstown State University, have been recognized with the Community Revitalization Award from the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The award was presented to Ellen Tressel, YSU alum and the wife of YSU President Jim Tressel, and Paul McFadden, president of the YSU Foundation, at the society’s recent annual meeting. Tressel and McFadden nominated the project for the award.