Reminder: No trash pickup on Fourth of July in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — City residents are reminded there will be no trash pickup Wednesday, the Fourth of July holiday. Collections will resume Thursday and continue to Saturday. If your trash was to be collected on Wednesday, it will be collected Thursday.
If your normal service day is Thursday, the trash will be collected on Friday. If your normal service day is Friday, the trash will be collected on Saturday.
