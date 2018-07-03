Police officer shot in drug raid in Columbus identified
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Authorities have identified the officer who was shot during a drug raid in Ohio.
Columbus police say Officer Robert Lagore was struck in the foot during the raid Friday in Columbus.
Lagore is expected to fully recover.
Police say the suspect had fired through the door before officers entered the home.
Officers did not return fire, and they detained the suspect as well as five additional people inside the home.
No charges have been filed, and no other names have been released.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
