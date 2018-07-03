Niles man accused of dog’s death turned himself in
Staff report
NILES
A man whose dog died last week from heat exposure surrendered to police Monday.
The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that the man, Johnnie B. Murry, 37, of Clay Street, was the subject of an arrest warrant after he failed to appear in court Monday morning regarding the death of his dog.
Police became aware of the dog Friday when Murry’s neighbors called 911 and reported the dog was “acting kind of not right” and having trouble walking after being left in the sun for more than four hours.
Niles police found the dog lying on the ground near an empty water bowl and a pile of food. The authorities took the dog to a nearby vet where it was determined the animal had died from heat stroke.
Murry’s bond was set at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing is set for July 11. He is in Trumbull County jail.
