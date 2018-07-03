NBC's 'America's Got Talent' dominates television's week


July 3, 2018 at 3:19p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — "America's Got Talent" continues to dominate the summer television landscape, although not by enough to make NBC the week's top-ranked network.

The Nielsen company said the talent show was seen by 11.3 million people last week, more than four million more than the next closest show. That was a repeat version of "60 Minutes."

CBS' "Big Brother" has returned to the network's summer schedule, and each episode was in the Nielsen's top 20 for the week. CBS' summer dramas, "Code Black" and "Instinct," are also being watched, although not at the level of traditional in-season shows.

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 4.3 million viewers to NBC's 4.2 million.

