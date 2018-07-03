More than 1,500 without power in Trumbull County

WARREN

About 1,540 Trumbull County customers are without power as of about 5:15 p.m. today, according to First Energy’s website.

Warren has about 851 reported outages, Howland has about 409, Newton Township has about 103. Weathersfield has 148, Southington has 12, Lordstown has seven, and Champion, Warren Township, Newton Falls and Niles have less than 5 each.

The website said the power should be restored by 7:30 p.m.

Trumbull County dispatch said the outages are from a storm that passed through.

Warren and Howland got the brunt of the damage from the storm, dispatch said. There have been reports of trees and wires down, and one tree fell on a house.

The power outages may also affect some traffic stop lights, dispatch said.

No injuries had been reported from the storms so far.