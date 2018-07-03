Mayor: Report a streetlight outage to FirstEnergy

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said he’s working with FirstEnergy to urge residents to report nonworking streetlights.

At a news conference today, Brown said working streetlights result in safer areas.

To report a streetlight outage to FirstEnergy, either call 888-LIGHTSS [888-544-4877] and say “streetlights” after the greeting, or go online to firstenergycorp.com, click on the “our electric companies” dropdown box at the top of the page and then select the property company and go to “report lighting problem” under the outages category.

FirstEnergy will respond within three days to any reports of a broken light, said Christopher J. Eck, its senior communications representative. If it’s a bulb, it can be replaced on the spot, he said. If it’s a wiring or broken utility pole, it will take longer, he said.