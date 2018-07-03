Man shocked by police stun gun sues Pa. officer
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man who was shocked by a police officer’s stun gun while sitting on a curb in Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit against the officer and the city’s police department.
WCAU-TV reports Sean Williams, 27, claims in his lawsuit filed Monday he was racially profiled and that Lancaster officer Philip Bernot used excessive force in the confrontation that was captured on video.
Officers encountered Williams after responding to a call of a man with a bat who was chasing people in Lancaster on Thursday.
Police say Williams refused to comply with the officer’s commands before he was shocked, but Williams says he followed all directions.
He is seeking $75,000 in damages.
Lancaster Police have not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
