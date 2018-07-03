INDEPENDENCE DAY EVENTS IN MAHONING, SHENANGO VALLEYS Events A list of events today and the Fourth of July on Wednesday. A list of events today and the Fourth of July on Wednesday.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: Parade along South Raccoon Road begins at noon Wednesday.

Canfield: Independence Day celebration begins with the Firecracker 4 Mile Run. Register ahead of time by visiting www.canfield4thofjuly.com. There is a link to the online race form on the home page. Registration will also be taken at the Township Hall on the Green beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The kids race around the Green will begin at 8:15 a.m. in front of Farmers National Bank. The Firecracker 4 Mile takes off at 8:30 a.m., and the starting line is in front of the Canfield United Methodist Church. Parade begins at 10:10 a.m. and begins at the Fairgrounds, heads north on Broad Street and winds around the Green. Grand Marshal is Dolores Hall-Edwards. After the parade, there are kids’ games, a petting zoo and bounce-arounds on the North Green. There is also a climbing wall and a dunk tank where you can dunk your favorite Canfield police officer. Music on the Gazebo after the parade is presented by former Canfield resident Mike Cruz and Friends. The event also includes a variety of sandwiches, fries and cold drinks with all proceeds benefitting local nonprofit organizations.

Struthers: Struthers School Foundation’s Fourth of July Parade 5K run/walk at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday beginning at Pizza Joe’s, 960 Fifth St. The parade begins at noon at Fifth Street Plaza.

Youngstown: Fireworks display begins about 10 p.m. Wednesday downtown near the Covelli Centre.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Howland: Stars and Stripes 5k Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Howland High School Football Stadium. The township parade is at 10 a.m. beginning at Hunter Woods Plaza and ending at the Howland High School. There will be a holiday pet show at 1:30 p.m. at the high school.

Newton Falls: Parade at 10 a.m. Wednesday beginning at 426 W. Broad St.

Warren: Free concert and fireworks at 8 p.m. Wednesday at W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana: Daylong celebration beginning with a fishing contest at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Firestone Park. Other events include an 11 a.m. pet contest and parade; 1:30 p.m. ice cream-eating contest; 3:30 p.m. watermelon- eating contest; and a sidewalk chalk event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fireworks at night.

Lisbon: Guilford Lake annual Fourth of July Boat Parade at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Guilford Lake State Park.

Salem: Fireworks at dusk tonight at Waterworth Memorial Park.

MERCER COUNTY

Grove City, Pa.: The Harrisville Community Band will perform followed by fireworks beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Both events at Grove City High School football field.