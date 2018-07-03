Hundreds of courts skip Ohio governor's background check survey

COLUMBUS (AP) — Records show more than 200 courts across Ohio have failed to respond to a governor's executive order seeking more information on their history with the national background check database used in stopping gun-related crimes.

Republican Gov. John Kasich sought the information in an April order as part of his broader bipartisan effort to improve Ohio's gun laws.

Survey results obtained by The Associated Press today through a public records request show 214 courts in 63 Ohio counties didn't provide the governor's requested National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, self-evaluation.

One court listed as not responding told the AP it did participate. The nonresponding courts were mostly small mayor's courts. At least one common pleas court and a dozen county clerks also were listed as not responding.