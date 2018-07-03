Fireworks display on Fourth of July in downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the fireworks being launched from the parking lot of Covelli Centre.
Front Street, downtown, will be closed to all vehicular traffic. The surface parking lots on Front Street will be open, and all bridges into downtown will also be open.
The fireworks display will take place rain or shine.
