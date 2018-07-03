Firefighter union opposes closings

YOUNGSTOWN

The head of the union representing city firefighters is calling for the city to reverse its policy of closing fire stations on a rotating basis due to the city’s budget crunch.

“Our goal is to protect the citizens and keep Youngstown safe,” said Tony Ciccone, head of Youngstown Professional Firefighters IAAF Local 312. “Closing a fire station has the potential to have devastating effects on the community and will put the lives of citizens and firefighters at risk.”

Due to a shortfall in the fire department’s overtime budget, two stations will be closed for two weeks at a time on a rotating basis. The two stations currently closed are Station 15 on McCollum Road on the West Side and Station 7 at Madison Avenue and Elm Street on the North Side.

The union’s contention is that the city does have money in various funds that can be shifted to the fire department, including $85,000 set aside for repairs to departmental vehicles.

Memorial run set

CORTLAND

The second annual Jarrett Hutton Memorial Running Canvas 5K & 1 Mile Walk is 10 a.m. Saturday starting at Cortland Roller Rink, 290 S. High St. The Love Life Foundation hosts this “life celebration’ in memory of Jarrett Hutton. Jarrett inspired many not only through his art but also through his words and actions.

The race will begin and end at the Cortland Roller Rink. The course will be different from last year, and there will be a variety of vendors, entertainment and food after the race. The proceeds will benefit the Love Life Foundation, Art Scholarship and Grants Program in Jarrett Hutton’s memory.

Felony OVI charge

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man faces a felony operating a vehicle while impaired charge after township police stopped him about midnight Saturday.

Police reported seeing a vehicle commit a red-light traffic violation at Market Street and Shields Road, then drive down Shields at about 60 mph before being stopped. The driver was identified as Frank J. Ribarich III, 32, of Gillian Lane.

Police reported observing signs that Ribarich was intoxicated and said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test. After he was arrested on an OVI charge, police discovered Ribarich had four prior OVI convictions, with the most recent in 2012 elevated to a felony for having three prior convictions.

Saturday’s charge was elevated to a third-degree felony due to Ribarich’s prior convictions, police said. He also was cited for possession of marijuana and speeding, and received a verbal warning for the red-light violation. Police said a test found Ribarich’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.209. The legal intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Arson investigated

YOUNGSTOWN

The fire department’s arson investigator and police detectives are investigating after a bulldozer belonging to the Wastewater Department was destroyed by an arson.

Police took a report Tuesday for the bulldozer, which had it windows smashed out as it was parked at Forest Glen and Edgar Avenue on the East Side that was being used in a project on the East Side to locate sewer lines.

About 7:05 p.m. Thursday firefighters were called to the area and found the bulldozer aflame. Although they were able to put the fire out quickly, the bulldozer was destroyed. The fire was ruled an arson.

