Boyfriend gets 4 years for harming kids, mom in treatment before sentencing

YOUNGSTOWN

A Campbell man was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison on child-endangering charges.

Benjamin Chaibi, 31, will serve the sentence concurrent to a one-year sentence he is serving in an unrelated case after pleading guilty before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to three second-degree felony counts of child endangering.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said Chaibi was addicted to heroin and living with his girlfriend, who was also addicted to heroin. Her three children – two 6-year olds and a 3-year-old – suffered burns, cuts and bruises while in their care, McLaughlin said.

The mother, Elizabeth Hall, 29, was offered probation if she agreed to testify against Chaibi and she pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering. She has yet to be sentenced, and she is presently in drug treatment and trying to get her children back.

McLaughlin said a foster family has custody of the children.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.