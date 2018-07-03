Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Marquita Jones and JR Tellington, Boardman, boy, June 30.
William and Paige Stanley, East Palestine, girl, July 1.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
La’Nesha Workman, Warren, boy, June 28.
Lucas Sr. and Amanda McNevin, Youngstown, girl, June 28.
Brandyn and Kayla Allen, Bristolville, boy, June 28.
Daniel and Laurie Gingerich, Orwell, boy, June 28.
Alyse March, Girard, boy, June 29.
Ashley Spencer, Niles, boy, June 29.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.