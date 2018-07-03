Births


July 3, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Marquita Jones and JR Tellington, Boardman, boy, June 30.

William and Paige Stanley, East Palestine, girl, July 1.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

La’Nesha Workman, Warren, boy, June 28.

Lucas Sr. and Amanda McNevin, Youngstown, girl, June 28.

Brandyn and Kayla Allen, Bristolville, boy, June 28.

Daniel and Laurie Gingerich, Orwell, boy, June 28.

Alyse March, Girard, boy, June 29.

Ashley Spencer, Niles, boy, June 29.

