Bank of America Foundation awards $10K to Rescue Mission

YOUNGSTOWN — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation recently awarded Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley a $10,000 grant as part of its broader initiative to support Ohio’s long-term sustainability, by advancing economic mobility for individuals and families and putting them on a path toward success.

The mission will use the funding to continue offering free overnight stays to anyone in need of emergency shelter and provides three full meals daily to the public – a mission it has carried out for 125 years.

The grant is part of the first round of grants Bank of America will provide to local nonprofits this year. This round addressed economic mobility for individuals and families, which includes investing in workforce development, education and basic needs.