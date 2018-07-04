4 council members, 6 others vying for vacant Niles mayoral post

WARREN

Four Niles council members are among 10 candidates to fill the 18-month unexpired mayoral term of the retired Thomas Scarnecchia.



Two of the council members – Barry Steffey, council president and acting mayor, and Linda Marchese, D-3rd – filed with the 12-member Democratic Precinct Committee shortly before Tuesday’s deadline of 4 p.m.

The committee will make its decision in council chambers July 27, 10 days later than the originally set date of July 17.



Party Chairman Dan Polivka said he extended the time period for reasons of transparency “and to give the many candidates time to get their information out and campaign.”

The decision by Steffey, 49, to put his name before the committee comes as a surprise. In a June 19 news conference one day after becoming acting mayor, the council president indicated he would not be a candidate for the unexpired term.



