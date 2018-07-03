2nd-quarter Cruze sales drop 26.2 percent year-over-year

YOUNGSTOWN — Chevrolet Cruze sales dropped 26.2 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of this year, according to sales figured released by General Motors today.

Those numbers include both the Cruze sedans built at the Lordstown plant and the Cruze hatchback built in Mexico. GM no longer reports monthly sales numbers, nor breaks down sales for specific body styles.

According to GM, 37,836 Cruzes sold in the second quarter, compared with 51,265 in second quarter of last year.

Year-to-date sales are down 26.1 percent year-over-year, dropping from 105,188 in the first half of 2017 to 77,691 in the first half of this year.

GM stopped reporting sales on a monthly basis after March. Up to that point, Cruze sales had declined for 11 consecutive months.

Weak Cruze sales have been blamed for a slowdown at the GM Lordstown plant, which lost its third shift in early 2017 and its second shift last month.

