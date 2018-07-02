YSU's Jones Hall recognized with the Community Revitalization Award

YOUNGSTOWN

Recent improvements to the exterior of Jones Hall at the corner of Wick and Lincoln avenues, the signature building on the campus of Youngstown State University, have been recognized with the Community Revitalization Award from the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The award was presented to Ellen Tressel, YSU alum and the wife of YSU President Jim Tressel, and Paul McFadden, president of the YSU Foundation, at the Historical Society’s annual meeting earlier this month. Tressel and McFadden nominated the project for the award.

In 2015, university Facilities began the planning process for the exterior restoration of the building. The project, under the supervision of Facilities, began in summer 2017.