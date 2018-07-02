YSU in consortium to improve efficiency and effectiveness


July 2, 2018 at 12:48p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University is among nine public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio that have teamed up to create a consortium agreement to improve efficiency and effectiveness, strengthen educational offerings, provide collaborative pathways to degrees and support the region’s workforce.

The agreement — known as the Northeast Ohio Regional Higher Education Compact — brings together YSU, Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College, Kent State University, Lakeland Community College, Lorain County Community College, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Stark State College and the University of Akron.

Presidents from the institutions gathered last week at Cuyahoga Community College for the official signing of the agreement.

