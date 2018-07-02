Youngstown officer injured after cruiser hits pole
NEW SPRINGFIELD
A Youngstown police officer was taken to a hospital following a traffic accident in Springfield Township.
The front of the cruiser was heavily damaged when it struck a pole on the 6300 block of East Middletown Road just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, reports 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.A witness said the cruiser swerved to avoid hitting an SUV that was backing out of a driveway.
The officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for evaluation of injuries that are said not to be life-threatening.
The SUV driver was not injured.
