Youngstown man with four prior drunk-driving convictions arrested for OVI

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man faces a felony operating a vehicle while impaired charge after township police stopped him about midnight Saturday.

Police reported seeing a vehicle commit a red-light traffic violation at the intersection of Market Street and Shields Road, then drive down Shields at about 60 mph before being stopped.

The driver was identified as Frank J. Ribarich III, 32, of Gillian Lane.

Police reported observing signs that Ribarich was intoxicated and said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

After he was arrested for OVI, police discovered Ribarich had four prior OVI convictions, with the most recent one in 2012 elevated to a felony for having three prior convictions.

Saturday’s charge was elevated to a third-degree felony due to Ribarich’s prior convictions, police said. He also was cited for possession of marijuana and speeding, and received a verbal warning for the red-light violation.

Police said a test found Ribarich’s blood-alcohol concentration was .209. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.