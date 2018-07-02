Woman accused in double stabbing at party


July 2, 2018 at 10:12a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Weston Avenue woman was arrested Sunday on charge of felonious assault after reports said she stabbed a man in the back twice during a large party on West LaClede Avenue.

Cheree Moore, 38, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said a man told police he was arguing with Moore because he wanted her and a group of her friends to leave when she stabbed him twice.

