VIDEO: Officers sing patriotic tune in ’Cop Pool Karaoke’


July 2, 2018 at 11:49a.m.

BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston police officers are showing off their singing talents in their version of “Carpool Karaoke” they’re calling “Cop Pool Karaoke.”

Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares discuss the upcoming Fourth of July holiday on the video before belting out a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”

The officers talk about the holiday and how it’s fun to fire cannons over the Charles River ... legally.

The video is a spoof of “Carpool Karaoke,” a segment on the Late Late Show with James Corden, where musical guests join Corden for a joyride as they sing along to their songs.

