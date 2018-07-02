Two men face weapons charges after traffic stops

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men arrested Friday by city police on weapons charges are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Samson Snowden, 28, of Cleveland, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges as well as a charge of obstructing official business for refusing to give police his name after he was pulled over about 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue for running a stop sign.

Inside the car reports said officers found a loaded Glock 19 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a 15-round magazine and an additional 30-round extended magazine inside the car.

Christopher Anderson, 19, of Ravine Drive, is also in the jail on a weapons charge after he was pulled over about 2:30 p.m. Friday at Guadalupe and Francisca avenues for an improper turn. A records check showed Anderson has a warrant and he was taken into custody.

Reports said inside the car police found a .12-gauge shotgun and six live shotgun shells.