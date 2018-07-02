State hasn’t used $5M allocated this year for at-risk youth

State hasn’t used $5M allocated this year for at-risk youth

COLUMBUS

Ohio has yet to spend any of the $5 million allocated this year for services for troubled youth on the cusp of being removed from their homes or at risk of entering the justice or foster-care systems.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the “crisis stabilization fund” was designated to help pay for support groups, child care, transportation and other expenses. County Family and Children First councils were designated to plan for administering the funds.

Child advocates say program stipulations have tied up funds and need to change.

The program doesn’t cover residential treatment and clinical services. Also, only families with incomes at or below 200 percent of poverty can receive funds.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services director believes people are interested, but says money hasn’t flowed yet.

Blood center offers blood donors free tickets to zoo

CINCINNATI

A blood center in Ohio says anyone who donates blood over a period of several days will receive a free ticket to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Officials with the Hoxworth Blood Center in Cincinnati say the offer applies to those who donate blood or platelets to the center from today through Friday.

Center officials say blood donations tend to fall as temperatures rise and blood usage increases, and that can result in lower blood supplies.

A center spokeswoman says Hoxworth has already experienced a number of blood shortages this summer.

Hoxworth operates several donation sites. Those interested in donating can contact Hoxworth to find the most convenient site and schedule an appointment.

Auditor’s report shows opioids’ impact on Medicaid

COLUMBUS

A state auditor’s report looking at opioids’ impact on Ohio’s Medicaid program shows the number of Medicaid recipients with an opioid-related diagnosis quadrupled from 2010 to 2016.

The report recently released by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost shows the number of Ohio Medicaid recipients with an opioid-related diagnosis involving dependence, abuse or overdose climbed 430 percent between 2010 and 2016.

It also shows Ohio’s Medicaid system has seen an increase in medication-assisted treatment. That cost jumped from more than $13 million in 2010 to $110 million by 2016.

Yost, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, says the trend line is a concern for Medicaid’s financial health. He says that could make money scarce for other needs of the 3 million poor and disabled people who rely on the program statewide.

Police: Man fatally shot in store parking lot

DAYTON

Authorities say a man has been shot in the parking lot of a convenience store and has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in the abdomen early Sunday in Dayton as 22-year-old Robert J. Traylor. The coroner’s office has ruled the Riverside man’s death a homicide.

Dayton police report they were called to the scene of a reported shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found Traylor wounded.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police didn’t immediately release any other details of the shooting or provide any suspect information.

