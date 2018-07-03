San Diego police arrest 10 during immigration protest
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police made 10 arrests after protesters climbed atop a downtown hotel to unfurl a banner reading "Free Our Families Now" during a demonstration against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
Police Officer Billy Hernandez says the arrests today were made for trespassing, conspiracy and obstruction after the banner was briefly hung from the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Hotel.
Hundreds of people marched downtown to a federal building and blocked the entrance for more than an hour. They chanted and held signs calling for the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
Protesters also blocked the entrance to a nearby federal courthouse.
