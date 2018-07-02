One dead in crash in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD

Christopher Pengidore, 22, of Beavers Falls, Pa., died in a motorcycle crash while travelling south on state Route 170 Saturday at about 11:23 p.m. The man was riding a Suzuki when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the road. The motorcycle slid off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole. The driver was ejected upon impact. The Springfield Township Fire and Police departments responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating the crash.

Fireworks show set for downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the fireworks being launched from the parking lot of Covelli Centre.

Front Street downtown will be closed to all vehicular traffic. The surface parking lots on Front will be open, and all bridges into downtown will also be open. The fireworks display will take place rain or shine.

Car fire put out on state Route 11

GIRARD

First-responders extinguished a car fire on state Route 711 Saturday evening, according to the Trumbull County dispatch.

The front of the car was burned, but dispatch said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Medication disposal box set up in Girard

GIRARD

The Girard Police Department now has a safe medication-disposal box. Prescription medications and over-the-counter medications can be disposed in the box. Materials that can’t be accepted are illegal drugs, needles, lotions or liquids, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers and hydrogen peroxide.

YSU professor wins statewide award

YOUNGSTOWN

Karen Petruska, associate professor of accounting at the Lariccia School of Accounting and Finance at Youngstown State University, was awarded the 2018 Outstanding Ohio Accounting Educator Award. The award is sponsored by the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Accounting Association, and is presented to a professor who has made outstanding contributions to the education of accounting students.

Animal-surgery lab

CHAMPION

Kent State University at Trumbull has made a financial investment of $250,000 to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County to build a new joint-use medical and surgical area, limited to the purchase of equipment and supplies. Construction began this spring and should be completed by fall semester. The space will include the most-up-to-date laboratory, surgical suite, recovery and treatment area, radiology room, and pharmacy.

Veterinary technology students have been training in temporary space within the facility. Students will now complete their clinical requirements at the AWL.

“The partnership we have with the AWL really sets our program apart,” said Melissa Best, program coordinator. “Our students will be working in a state-of-the-art facility and the AWL will be able to enhance its ability to care for our animals.”