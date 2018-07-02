Officer finds father and son overdosed on heroin

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a father and son from Akron were found overdosed on heroin about 7:05 p.m. Sunday in a South Side parking lot.

Officers were called to a 2637 Glenwood Ave. gas station for a report of two men slumped over.

When officer Joe Wess arrived reports said the driver, Jeremiah Ziruolo, 29, tried to back out, then drive forward, then he swiped a building before coming to a stop.

Reports said Ziruolo could barely stand up and was falling asleep repeatedly and his breathing was also very labored. In the passenger’s seat was his father John, age and address not listed, who was unconscious.

Wess gave a dose of the opiate antidote Naxolone to John Ziruolo and placed his son under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for further examination. Inside the car police found several pills so Jeremiah Ziruolo was also charged with possession of drugs.

Wess took Jeremiah Ziruolo to the Mahoning County jail after he was treated at the hospital. At the jail, he found Ziruolo’s wallet where he had been sitting and inside the wallet Wess found a dose of heroin. so Jeremiah Ziruolo was also charged with possession of heroin.

As of this morning, no charges were filed against his father.