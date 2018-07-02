New York trooper, suspect killed near Corning
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.
An official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to The Associated Press the trooper was killed while responding to a domestic dispute Monday morning south of Corning, near the Pennsylvania state line. The official spoke of condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the information.
The trooper’s identity was being withheld pending the notification of relatives.
The shooting near SUNY Corning Community College in New York’s Southern Tier drew a large police presence.
State police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
———
Information from: WETM-TV, http://www.wetmtv.com
