Man caught in Mill Creek Park with loaded pistol
YOUNGSTOWN
Bond was set today at $7,500 for an Austintown man who was caught in Mill Creek Park early Sunday after hours with a loaded 9mm pistol in his glove compartment.
Nathan Isenberg, 21, was arraigned on a charge of carrying concealed weapons before Magistrate Anthony Sertick.
Reports said a car Isenberg was driving was spotted in a car in the park about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. A records check showed that Isenberg has a suspended license and when police searched the car before towing they found the gun loaded with a 15-round magazine.
Isenberg was taken to the Mahoning County jail. A woman who was with him was released at the scene.
