Heat Wave
Stay hydrated throughout the blazing hot holiday week. The temperature will fluctuate between the upper 80s and 90s all week, with some showers and thunderstorms possible
Monday, July 2
Scattered thunderstorms, 30 percent chance of rain
High: 92
Historic High: 98 in 1988
Tuesday, July 3
Scattered thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, 30 percent chance of rain
High: 88
Historic High: 98 in 1898
Wednesday, July 4
Mostly sunny, then slight chance of thunderstorms, 20 percent chance of rain
High: 93
Historic High: 99 in 1897
Thursday, July 5
Mostly sunny, then a chance of thunderstorms
High: 90
Historic High: 97 in 1897
Friday, July 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms, 50 percent chance of rain
High: 85
Historic High: 98 in 1988
