Heat Wave

Stay hydrated throughout the blazing hot holiday week. The temperature will fluctuate between the upper 80s and 90s all week, with some showers and thunderstorms possible

Monday, July 2

Scattered thunderstorms, 30 percent chance of rain

High: 92

Historic High: 98 in 1988

Tuesday, July 3

Scattered thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, 30 percent chance of rain

High: 88

Historic High: 98 in 1898

Wednesday, July 4

Mostly sunny, then slight chance of thunderstorms, 20 percent chance of rain

High: 93

Historic High: 99 in 1897

Thursday, July 5

Mostly sunny, then a chance of thunderstorms

High: 90

Historic High: 97 in 1897

Friday, July 6

Chance of showers and thunderstorms, 50 percent chance of rain

High: 85

Historic High: 98 in 1988