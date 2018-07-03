Fundraising event set Saturday in Cortland
CORTLAND — The second annual Jarrett Hutton Memorial Running Canvas 5K & 1 Mile Walk is 10 a.m. Saturday starting at Cortland Roller Rink, 290 S. High St.
The Love Life Foundation hosts this “life celebration’ in memory of Jarrett Hutton. Jarrett inspired many not only through his art, but also through his words and actions.
The race will begin and end at the Cortland Roller Rink. The course will be different from last year and there will be a variety of vendors, entertainment and food after the race.
The proceeds will benefit the Love Life Foundation, Art Scholarship and Grants Program in Jarrett Hutton’s memory.
