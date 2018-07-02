City firefighter union asks city to reconsider station closings

YOUNGSTOWN

The head of the union representing city firefighters is calling for the city to reverse its policy of closing fire stations on a rotating basis due to the city’s budget crunch.

“Our goal is to protect the citizens and keep Youngstown safe,” said Tony Ciccone, head of Youngstown Professional Firefighters IAAF Local 312. “Closing a fire station has to the potential to have devastating effects on the community and will put the lives of citizens and firefighters at risk.”

Due to a shortfall in the city’s budget, two stations will be closed for two weeks at a time on a rotating basis. The two stations currently closed are Station 15 on McCollum Road on the West Side and Station 7 at Madison and Elm on the North Side.

The union’s contention is that the city does have money in different funds that can be shifted to the fire department, including $85,000 set aside for repairs to departmental vehicles.