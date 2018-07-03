'Boogie' Cousins headed to Golden State on one-year deal

ESPN is reporting that All-Star center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins, recovering from a torn left Achilles, has agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Joining the Warriors should allow Cousins enough time to comfortably recover from his injury before returning to the court next season.

Sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes Cousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State and Boston.