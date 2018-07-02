Boardman police arrest auto theft suspects

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested three males early Friday who police said stole property out of unlocked cars on Afton Avenue.

An officer patrolling Market Street said he observed Anthony L. Patterson, 22, Jawaun Clark, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, all of Youngstown, jaywalking across the street about 3:15 a.m.

The officer noted all three had “noticeable large bulges in the area of their pants and coat pockets” and that this “was suspicious due to the recent rashes of theft from autos in this area.”

The males voluntarily consented to being searched, leading the officer to find numerous items on all of them, including bluetooth speakers, eyeglasses, jewelry, cash, knives, a checkbook, and other items.

Police said Clark admitted the three had taken property out of unlocked cars on Afton.

Patterson was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a police report.

Clark was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The minor was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and unruly juvenile, according to the report.