Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board announces new Preferred Care Network

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board announced the formation of a preferred-care network made up of 10 social-service organizations in the county.

The network was created “to give individuals and families seeking care confidence that they’re dealing with a reputable organization with a track record they can trust,” according to a news release.

The members are: Alta Care Group, Catholic Charities Regional Agency, Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County, Compass Family and Community Services, Flying High Inc., Help Network of Northeast Ohio, Mercy Health, Meridian HealthCare, Neil Kennedy Recovery Center, and Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.

“Individuals and families have an increasing number of choices – from both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors – when it comes to agencies that provide these services,” said Duane Piccirilli, MCMHRB executive director. “Our goal was to identify for the public nonprofit organizations that are funded by Mahoning County levy dollars and have a proven track record of integrity and success in their fields.”