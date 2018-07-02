Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board announces new Preferred Care Network
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board announced the formation of a preferred-care network made up of 10 social-service organizations in the county.
The network was created “to give individuals and families seeking care confidence that they’re dealing with a reputable organization with a track record they can trust,” according to a news release.
The members are: Alta Care Group, Catholic Charities Regional Agency, Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County, Compass Family and Community Services, Flying High Inc., Help Network of Northeast Ohio, Mercy Health, Meridian HealthCare, Neil Kennedy Recovery Center, and Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.
“Individuals and families have an increasing number of choices – from both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors – when it comes to agencies that provide these services,” said Duane Piccirilli, MCMHRB executive director. “Our goal was to identify for the public nonprofit organizations that are funded by Mahoning County levy dollars and have a proven track record of integrity and success in their fields.”
More like this from vindy.com
- November 1, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Ron Marian called champion for individuals with mental illness
- December 2, 2017 midnight
Continuum of Care
- February 13, 2018 midnight
Help Network of Northeast Ohio launches awareness campaign
- July 12, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Coleman may also buy the Youngstown-based Turning Point
- May 27, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Mental health board honors local leaders at annual luncheon
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.