Births


July 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Allison and Brandon Harrison, Salem, boy, June 29.

Kristen and Corey Minamyer, New Middleton, girl, June 29.

Ann Vicars and John Gresko, Youngstown, boy, June 29

Michael and Samantha Racz, Cortland, girl, June 29.

Timathy Covert and Jenna Rush, Edinburg, Pa., girl, June 29.

Vincent and Wendy Ingles, Canfield, girl, June 29.

John and Tanisha Chechitelli, Youngstown, boy, June 29.

Adam and Amanda Lewis, Leetonia, boy, June 29.

Bryanna Giddings, Youngstown, girl, June 29.

Leonard and Lelani Jenkins, Youngstown, boy, June 29.

