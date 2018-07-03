Austintown police investigate girl struck on bike
AUSTINTOWN — Police are investigating a bike-riding accident that sent a 9-year-old girl to the hospital.
The girl was struck by a car while riding her bicycle on Winslow Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday, police said. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment.
